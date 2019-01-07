Don’t judge a book by its cover. That’s the message a local woman wants to spread. The woman, who is disabled, says she has come under fire after parking in a handicapped spot. Her story went viral and led to more hateful comments but also messages of support.

Woman With Disability Finds Hateful Note And Vandalism After Parking in Handicapped Spot

A local woman dealing with a disability says she received a hateful note and scratches on her vehicle after she parked in a handicapped spot.

Stacie Friend, 43, told NBC10 she parked at the Walmart in Tuyllytown, Pennsylvania, Thursday. She chose a handicapped spot and displayed her placard before going inside the store with her daughter.

When Friend came back out she noticed scratches on her car as well as a note with the message, “You are not disabled pig.”

“I kind of felt like, violated,” Friend said.

Friend told NBC10 that despite her appearance, she actually is disabled. She’s battling Parkinson’s Disease, underwent brain surgery and has a second brain surgery scheduled for next month.

Friend shared her story on social media. When she woke up the next morning to see the comments, she had an unpleasant surprise. More hateful comments.

“I genuinely wanted to try and read all the comments and thank people who are being supportive and stuff,” she said. “And I actually had to sit at the dining room table and I cried. Some people are so mean.”

Friend’s post was shared more than 6,000 times and she eventually started seeing more positive messages of encouragement. Some people even offered to take her to the Tullytown Walmart or meet her there.

“I just wanted to be able to thank all those people,” she said.

Tullytown Police are currently investigating to find out who left the note and the scratches.