A woman was found covered in blood after she allegedly killed her own mother and then admitted it to a 911 dispatcher.

Investigators say Sung Hee Kim, 63, of South Korea, called Bucks County Police radio Saturday morning. During the call, Kim allegedly told the dispatcher, “I killed a woman. I killed my mother.”

Warminster police then responded to the Charter Arms Apartment Complex on Potter Street in Warminster, Pennsylvania around 6:50 a.m. When they arrived they found Kim standing in the apartment doorway, covered in blood, according to an affidavit. They also found an unconscious woman face down on the floor who was covered in blood as well. Blood was also found on the wall, closet doors, furniture and a broken ceramic plate near the victim’s head.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Chung Sook Chang, 90. Chang lived at the apartment and was Kim’s mother, officials said.

Police spoke to the victim’s neighbor who told them she was taking out her trash around 6 a.m. that morning when she heard the sounds of slapping, crying and yelling coming from Chang’s apartment.

Police interviewed Kim who allegedly admitted to getting into an argument with her mother which became physical. Kim then struck her mother in the head and stabbed her in the face with an unknown object before calling 911, police said.

Kim was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. She was arraigned and remanded to Bucks County prison without bail.

