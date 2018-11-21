Woman Killed as Gunman Fires Nearly 30 Shots Outside Restaurant

A 58-year-old woman was gunned down as she sat in the passenger seat of an SUV in front of a North Philadelphia Chinese restaurant. Some of the 27 bullets fired went into the restaurant but no one inside was hit. (Published 3 hours ago)

Woman Sitting in SUV in Front of Restaurant Dies in Hail of Bullets

Police are looking for a gunman who fired nearly 30 shots outside a Chinese restaurant in North Philadelphia, killing a woman as she sat in a parked car.

The 58-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV parked outside the 2900 N 5th St. restaurant Tuesday night when the gunfire erupted, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. That's when another car pulled up alongside and a shooter unloaded from the passenger side, firing at least 27 bullets and striking the woman twice in the chest.

Police believe one or two shooters were involved.

The suspects may have been targeting the driver of the SUV but could not see who was inside, since the vehicle had tinted windows, Small said.

After the shooting, a man ran outside, got into the SUV and drove the woman to St. Christopher's Hospital, where she died.

During the hailstorm of gunfire, seven bullets went into the restaurant, four piercing the door and three going through a window, Small said. Though several people - including two employees - were inside, no one else was struck.

Police reviewed surveillance video and say the suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan.