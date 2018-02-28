NJ Woman Booted From Met for Wearing Historic Clothes: Report

A woman says she was booted from The Met for being in costume. (Published 3 hours ago)

Booted Out of The Met for Being in Costume: Woman

A New Jersey woman was asked to leave the Metropolitan Museum of Art last weekend after a security guard mistakenly thought she stole clothing from the museum's Costume Institute, according to a published report.

Eliza Vincz, a 26-year-old woman from Burlington, New Jersey, with a hobby for wearing centuries-old clothing, denounced her treatment by a security guard at the Manhattan museum last weekend after she said she was told she couldn't be in the museum in a costume, according to NJ.com.

"I was furious and embarrassed. I felt like a criminal in the one place where I get a lot of my inspiration for my clothing. It hurt--it hurt terribly," Vincz told the website.

Vincz reportedly planned her visit to the museum to speak to a group called the "Shady Ladies," for a tour encompassing fashion and beauty in art. Unfortunately, she had to cut her presentation short.

"The Met doesn't have a dress code, but there are guidelines for what visitors can bring in and what activities are allowed in the galleries, and the Museum's security officers are also there to ensure that anyone entering the building isn't going to unnecessarily disturb fellow visitors or put the art at risk," a museum spokeswoman said in a statement to NJ.com.

Vincz told NJ.com she was simply paying homage to work she held in high regard.

"I felt betrayed--it's really disappointing that I haven't gotten an apology from a place that is so special to me," she said.