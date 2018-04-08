A major accident on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue left a woman dead and her husband injured. A witness saw one car speeding and then came upon the accident scene involving that speeding car.

What should have been a routine trip to drop off his wife at work turned into tragedy Sunday morning when a speeding car crashed into the couple, killing the wife and injuring four other people, police said.

A witness, who described herself as a friend of the victim, told NBC10 she saw a red sedan speeding shortly before 7 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard near Tyson Avenue in Mayfair.

She hoped that car wouldn’t cause an accident, the woman said. Moments later, the woman saw a wreckage involving several cars on the side of the road.

“She was real nice,” Mayra Gonzalez said of her friend and coworker.

Gonzalez choked back tears as she muttered, “It’s hard.”

Police said three cars were involved in the crash. A 34-year-old man suffered a leg fracture and a 62-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening head injury, according to investigators. Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injurues.

Police have not identified the driver of the speeding car or that driver’s condition. No arrests have been made.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident. Please check back for more updates.







