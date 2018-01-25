Woman Gifted Tickets to Super Bowl Months Ago Called Eagles Berth

It was right after Christmas when Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave Cindy Kerr and her husband tickets to the Super Bowl as a thanks for their work sewing pillow cases for ill children. Back then, she said the Birds would be there. And her prediction was right. NBC10's Keith Jones reports. (Published Thursday, Jan 25, 2018)

It was right after Christmas when Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave Cindy Kerr and her husband tickets to the Super Bowl as a thanks for their work... See More