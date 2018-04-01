A passenger in a New Jersey car crash fled down a steep embankment and into a swamp, police said, and an officer was injured as he chased her.

Loraine Niocolosi, 36, of Brick, was charged with obstruction. It's not clear why she fled.

She was a passenger in a car that crashed into the front of a ShopRite in Toms River, police said. The driver was wearing a medical boot that made it difficult for him to drive the car and he lost control.

Niocolosi jumped out of the car and ran, Toms River police said. An officer pursued her on foot and they both tumbled down a steep embankment.

The officer landed on a sharp object and needed more than 25 stitches, police said.

She then jumped into the water, swam in a river and ran through a swampy area, according to police.

Officers on a rescue boat eventually captured her.

It wasn't immediately known whether Niocolosi had an attorney.