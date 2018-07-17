An Atlantic County family says they were fooled by a woman who claimed to have terminal cancer-- and even put a roof over her head for weeks.

A woman allegedly tricked a family in New Jersey into thinking she was dying of brain cancer, and in such convincing fashion that the generous family took care of her for more than a month.

Kiley White, who detectives in Egg Harbor Township allege to have pulled a similar fraud in Pittsburgh, was charged with theft and harassment for allegedly taking advantage of Linda and Steve Evans.

"All night long, she would be moaning and groaning and I would be massaging her legs," Linda Evans said in an interview. "Every day was just like she has one more day to live."

Police believe it was all a hoax.

White, 26, stayed every day with the Evans family for five straight weeks. She pulled off a complicated lie, police allege.

"During the investigation, Egg Harbor Township police discovered that Ms. White pretended to be other individuals as well, including her own hospice nurse," Detective Sgt. Cherie Burgan said in a statement.

And the Egg Harbor incident allegedly isn't White's first foray into such deception, Burgan said.

"It has been documented that White has used similar tactics on other occasions in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but she has never been charged with a crime," Burgan said. "On each occasion, she has preyed on the sympathy and compassion of others, receiving services and goods from those victims whom she scammed."

She was charged July 12 with theft by deception and harassment, and was issued a summons for a future court date.

"She needs help," Linda Evans said. "She needs serious help."







