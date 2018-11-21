Loved ones attended a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the victims of execution-style murders. The four victims were found dead inside a house in Southwest Philadelphia. We found out that two of the victims were half-brothers described by family members as loving fathers.

What to Know Two men and two women were found shot in the head in the basement of a home along Malcolm Street in Southwest Philadelphia Monday.

The four were killed execution-style after being "led down to the basement," Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Police have not identified a motive or any suspects.

The family of Tiyaniah Hopkins, one of the victims in the brutal, execution-style murder of two men and two women in a Southwest Philadelphia basement Monday, said Hopkins went to hang out with the other victims that night.

Her uncle said Tiyaniah called him on the phone hours before she went over to the house where she and three others were murdered.

"She called me to check in on me. She always called to check on me," Tiyaniah's uncle, Timothy Hopkins, told NBC10. "She said, 'I love you, Uncle Tim.' And that was it."

Three of the four killed have been identified: Hopkins, who was 20, Maurice Taylor, 31 and his half-brother Akeem Mattox, 28. The other woman has not yet been publicly identified by police.

Each person, found just after noon in a home along the 5100 block of Malcolm Street, just off Baltimore Avenue, was shot in the head, police have said.

Preliminary information made it appear the victims were "led down to the basement" then each shot in the head, police said.

Sources told NBC10 there was no forced entry into the home, no signs of a struggle, no weapons recovered and no witnesses.

"That's what's so absolutely evil about it that you would take people downstairs and absolutely execute them," a "heart-broken" Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Tuesday.

Taylor and Mattox were living in the home while it was being renovated, according to police. Family members described the two men as loving fathers.

A neighbor heard loud bangs late Sunday night and thought it to be construction work at the property, Ross said. Investigators believe those sounds could have been the fatal gunshots.

Who Killed 4 People in Philly Basement?

The search continues Tuesday for the killer or killers of four people executed in the basement of Southwest Philadelphia home. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting or any identified suspects.

"We're hoping that we will get some tips to get us some direction because we absolutely have to bring this person or persons to justice," Ross said. "We can't have individuals like this walking the streets."

Tuesday night, loved ones released balloons in honor of Mattox. His mother, stepfather and siblings stood before the crowd, overwhelmed by their support.

"My nieces have lost their father," Mattox's sister said. "When is this going to stop?"

The victims' young daughters attended Tuesday's tribute.

"They're crying for all day long," the girls' grandmother, Harriet Rice, told NBC10. "They want their dad. They want to see their dad. They ask can they see him again."