Woman Dies After Fight Over Grill Set Up in Philly Parking Spot

Published 48 minutes ago

    Police investigate the scene of a fight over a Philadelphia parking space. A woman died after the fight.

    A woman died after getting in a fight with another woman over a grill set up in a parking spot in a Philly neighborhood. 

    The fight started Friday night, when one woman wanted to park her car on North Jessup Street but found the other woman using a grill in the space.

    The two women began fighting. Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. and broke up the fight.

    Later, they interviewed the 57-year-old woman who was using the grill.

    During the conversation she "became unresponsive," police said. By the time medics arrived at 10 p.m. she was dead.

    Authorities haven't determined a cause of death and there's no word yet if the other woman will face charges. The investigation is continuing.

      

