Tub Tub was pinched from the Montmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Eatontown shelter around noon on Sunday. Brian Thompson reports.

A woman has been charged with stealing a 9-year-old Pomeranian named Tub Tub that was slated to be a New Jersey mother's only Christmas gift for her 5-year-old twin girls, according to authorities.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that they recovered Tub Tub after a tipster saw coverage of the dog's theft from an Eatontown shelter and recognized the dog in nearby Neptune.

The SPCA said that when they got the tip, they looked back through sign in logs and realized a woman had signed in at the shelter on Christmas Eve.

Investigators tracked down the woman in the logs, who the SPCA said told them she put Tub Tub in her purse and walked out of the shelter through the front door.

Tub Tub is back at the shelter Wednesday and is being given a course of antibiotics, and is not yet healthy enough to go to Dominique Searight and her twin 5-year-old girls, who were supposed to get the dog on Christmas.