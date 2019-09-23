Mother, Baby Hurt After Nearby Shooting

A young mother and her baby were hospitalized after a shooting two blocks away in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday afternoon, but it's unclear if a bullet struck them.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near West Huntingdon and North Corlies streets, Philadelphia police said.

The 19-year-old mother was with her 1-month-old baby with the door open to their Myrtlewood Street home when she heard gunfire, police said.

The baby was checked out a local hospital with a small scratch above her eye and released. The mother was expected to be released from the hospital as well after being treated for a possible graze wound to the chest, police said.

It wasn't clear if the the mom and baby were both scraped up from the debris of bullets hitting the home and/or while diving out of the way, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter, who responded to the scene, said.

Police had no immediate motive for the shooting. No one has been arrested.

This story is developing and will be updated.