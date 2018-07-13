Philadelphia Police released surveillance video Friday in hopes of tracking down a man wanted for groping a 71-year-old woman during a break-in at her East Oak Lane home.

The woman was asleep on the couch in her North 11th Street home when she woke up to find a man standing over her around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He had grabbed her breast.

The woman’s screams scared the burglar out the first-floor bedroom window and off down Chelten Avenue, police said.

Investigators weren't sure if the grope was an intentional act or not.



The woman wasn’t injured but the man took her purse, police said.

Surveillance video captured the same suspect, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s and standing around 6-feet tall, trying to get into several other properties and vehicles in the area, police said. He earlier was caught on surveillance video trying to break into a neighboring home but having no luck, police said.

The man, who has braided hair tied into a bun, a goatee and light mustache wore a T-shirt with a boxer on the front and words on the back, cargo shorts and sneakers, investigators said. He also has tattoos on his arms.

If you spot the suspect call 9-1-1 immediately, police said. If you recognize him call 215-686-8477 or text a tip to 773847.