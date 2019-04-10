A woman stole a city-owned vehicle after telling Philly streets department employees that she had to pee between their trucks, police said.

Amanda Bonner, 33, was arrested and charged with theft and other related offenses.

Police said Bonner approached a streets department employee who had parked a city-owned Ford F-350 pickup truck at a job site on the 1200 block of Walnut Street Tuesday, shortly after 8:30 p.m. The employee left the vehicle unoccupied and running with the keys inside, investigators said.

Bonner told the employee and his co-workers that she had to go “pee” and was going to urinate in between their trucks, according to investigators. She then went inside the pickup truck and drove off westbound on Walnut Street, according to police.

The employee chased after Bonner on foot while his co-worker followed her in another vehicle and called police. The employees caught up with Bonner and the stolen vehicle at a red light on 16th and Locust streets and police arrived as well, investigators said. Bonner was then taken into custody.