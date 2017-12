One of the drivers in a crash that left an elderly woman dead drove off, Philadelphia Police said.

The vehicles struck the 83-year-old woman at 24th Street and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia around 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.

One driver stopped and remained on the scene while the other, possibly in a black SUV, fled, investigators said.

Police continued to investigate Friday morning.