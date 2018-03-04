Woman, 26, Died in One-Car Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman, 26, Died in One-Car Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

It is not yet known what caused the woman to lose control of her car.

By Brian X. McCrone

Published at 10:06 AM EST on Mar 4, 2018

    NBC10
    A driver of this car died Sunday, March 4, 2018, after crashing on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police said.

    A woman died in a car crash early Sunday on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police said.

    She apparently lost control of the car she was driving sometime around 6 a.m. while heading south on the boulevard near Friendship Street, police said.

    The woman was only identified initially as 26 years old. 

    The southbound lanes remained closed for more than an hour, but re-opened about 7:45 a.m.

    It is not yet known what caused the driver to lose control of her car. She died at a nearby hospital a short time after the crash.

      

