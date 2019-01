A winter storm over the greater Philadelphia area, as well as southward locations, coated the regions with powder, creating slick driving conditions and triggering a First Alert warning In Philadelphia and points north, the snow was expected to end around midday Sunday, leaving behind only 1 to 3 inches of snow. However, South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware were expected to get hit harder, with 5 to 7 inches forecasted.The First Alert was expected to last through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.You can send us your own photos of the snow here