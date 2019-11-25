Two people were seriously hurt after being struck while crossing a South Jersey road Sunday night.

The two adults were crossing Berlin-Cross Keys Road at the intersection with Wilby Road in Sicklerville just after 7 p.m. Sunday when they were struck, Winslow Township police said in a news release.

The unnamed pedestrians were medevaced to Cooper University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The striking vehicle, a minivan with damage to its windshield, remained at the scene. No one inside the minivan was hurt, police said.

One lane of Cross Keys Road was closed as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Harry Pizzico 609-567-0700, extension 1198.