What to Know Recent Concord High School Jackson Staib received a scholarship to join the bass fishing team at Bethel University in Tennessee.

Bethel University in Tennessee is one of eight colleges in the country to offer scholarships for bass fishing.

He is joining a Bethel bass fishing team that finished last season ranked number one in the country.

Just about every high school student wishes that their favorite hobby could turn into a college scholarship. For a recent Delaware high school grad, it happened.

Jackson Staib, 18, from Concord High School in Wilmington, received a scholarship from Bethel University in Tennessee to join the bass fishing team.

Bethel University is the top-ranked bass fishing team in the country, according to their website. They are one of eight American colleges to offer scholarships for bass fishing.

"We are extremely excited to sign Jackson. He had a fantastic high school career and we feel his passion and talents will fit right in with our championship program," Bethel Coach Garry Mason said in a release last week.

Staib won the Delaware B.A.S.S Nation's High School State Championship in 2016 and 2017 on the Nanticoke River, according to the competition's website.

Last year, Bethel's bass fishing team included 11 freshman. Out of the team's 34 anglers, none were from the state of Delaware.

Staib could not be reached for comment.