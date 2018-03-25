Woman, 2 Children Critically Injured in Delaware House Fire

A woman and two children are fighting for their lives following a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Concord Avenue. Responding firefighters were able to place the flames under control around 8:25 p.m.

Two children and a woman were found inside the home. The children were taken to A.I. duPont Hospital while the woman was taken to Christiana Hospital. All three victims are in critical condition.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.