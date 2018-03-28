One person was killed while two others were critically injured following a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware. Officials say the victims are two children and a woman though they did not reveal which of the three victims died.

A grandmother and her infant grandson both died from their injuries following a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware.



The fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of West 23rd Street.

Firefighters pushed their way inside and rescued 59-year-old Fay Hyland, 11-month-old Maurice Williams and 3-week-old Isaac Williams from the second floor of the home. The Williams boys are brothers, according to family.

A fourth resident, 17-year-old Nashon Hyland, jumped from the second floor, firefighters said.

Maurice Williams later died at Nemours Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, investigators said. Fay Hyland was transferred to Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Delaware County in critical condition with burns to 70 percent of her body. On Wednesday officials announced she died from her injuries.



Isaac Williams was transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia where he was listed in critical but stable condition, firefighters said.

Nashon Hyland was listed in stable condition at A.I. DuPont.



Firefighters were able to place the flames under control around 8:25 p.m.



The blaze left the house gutted. Neighbors say the fire spread quickly.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

