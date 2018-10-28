Man Fires Shots During Delaware Halloween Party, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Man Fires Shots During Delaware Halloween Party, Police Say

NBC10 obtained viewer video of officers surrounding and apprehending a man after the sound of gunfire was heard.

By David Chang

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Arrested During Halloween Party in Delaware

    A man was arrested during a Halloween party in Delaware after gunshots were fired. Fortunately no serious injuries were reported. NBC10 obtained viewer video of the incident.

    (Published 54 minutes ago)

    A man is in custody after shots were fired during a Halloween party in Wilmington, Delaware.

    The incident occurred Sunday around 1 a.m. along the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue. Police say several people were leaving venues along Trolley Square during the annual Halloween Loop event when a suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

    NBC10 obtained viewer video of officers surrounding and apprehending a man after the sound of gunfire was heard.

    Police identified Tyler Vega, 25, of New Castle, Delaware, as the alleged gunman. Police say they recovered a loaded firearm and took Vega into custody. No one was seriously injured during the incident.

    (L to R), Tyler Vega, Screenshot of cellphone video of the incident.
    Photo credit: Wilmington Police/@champagne_shane94/@creambyeighty

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices