A man was arrested during a Halloween party in Delaware after gunshots were fired. Fortunately no serious injuries were reported. NBC10 obtained viewer video of the incident.

The incident occurred Sunday around 1 a.m. along the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue. Police say several people were leaving venues along Trolley Square during the annual Halloween Loop event when a suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

NBC10 obtained viewer video of officers surrounding and apprehending a man after the sound of gunfire was heard.

Police identified Tyler Vega, 25, of New Castle, Delaware, as the alleged gunman. Police say they recovered a loaded firearm and took Vega into custody. No one was seriously injured during the incident.