Father Shot and Killed While Trying to Protect Son From Gunman - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Massive Fire at Delco Catholic School
logo_philly_2x

Father Shot and Killed While Trying to Protect Son From Gunman

Sean Spencer leaves behind his wife of 30 years, three children, four grandchildren and a family dog.

By David Chang and Brandon Hudson

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Father Killed by Gunman While Trying to Protect Son

    A Delaware father was shot and killed by a gunman while trying to protect his son. The victim's widow is speaking out as police search for the killer.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Loved ones are mourning a Delaware man who was shot and killed while trying to protect his son from a gunman. 

    Ann Spencer told NBC10 her son was leaving for work shortly around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of West 5th Street in Wilmington, Delaware, when he was approached by a gunman in the parking lot.

    “I heard a scuffle or something,” Spencer said. “I woke Sean up and he ran downstairs.”

    Her husband Sean Spencer, 50, went outside to try and protect their son. That’s when the gunman opened fire, striking Spencer in the torso before fleeing the scene.

    Spencer was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Spencer leaves behind his wife of 30 years, three children, four grandchildren and a family dog.

    “She senses something’s wrong because she would usually see him by now,” Ann Spencer said.

    Police say the suspect’s face was covered and they have not released a description. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Det. Mary Quinn at 302-576-3651 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices