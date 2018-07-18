A Delaware father was shot and killed by a gunman while trying to protect his son. The victim's widow is speaking out as police search for the killer.

Father Killed by Gunman While Trying to Protect Son

Loved ones are mourning a Delaware man who was shot and killed while trying to protect his son from a gunman.

Ann Spencer told NBC10 her son was leaving for work shortly around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of West 5th Street in Wilmington, Delaware, when he was approached by a gunman in the parking lot.

“I heard a scuffle or something,” Spencer said. “I woke Sean up and he ran downstairs.”

Her husband Sean Spencer, 50, went outside to try and protect their son. That’s when the gunman opened fire, striking Spencer in the torso before fleeing the scene.

Spencer was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Spencer leaves behind his wife of 30 years, three children, four grandchildren and a family dog.

“She senses something’s wrong because she would usually see him by now,” Ann Spencer said.

Police say the suspect’s face was covered and they have not released a description. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Det. Mary Quinn at 302-576-3651 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

