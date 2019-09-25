Police arrested two men accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a parked SUV in Willingboro, New Jersey, last week.

Sam Gore, 25, of Willingboro, and Devon Woods, 25, of Trenton, are both charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons.

Gore and Woods allegedly shot 26-year-old Deasia Ayres of Willingboro in her neck and head as she sat inside her Dodge Durango during the early morning hours of Sept. 18 on Baldwin Lane. Her body was discovered that day inside the vehicle at 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive.

Gore was taken into custody Wednesday morning at his home in Willingboro while Woods was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home in Trenton. Both men are being held in the Burlington County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.