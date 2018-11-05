What to Know
Willey Farms has been a staple in Townsend, Delaware, since the 1970s.
The family-owned produce market caught fire early Monday.
A well-known, family-owned farmers and produce market went up in flames in Delaware overnight.
Flames broke out at Willey Farms on Dupont Parkway (U.S. Route 13) in Townsend, Delaware, shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.
The fire quickly expanded to multiple alarms as firefighters from neighboring towns joined the firefight. Smoke continued to rise from the rubble around daybreak as firefighters feared walls could collapse.
No one from the farm was hurt but a firefighter was treated for shortness of breath, firefighters said.
“Hi Guys. We’re all safe,” Willey Farms posted on its Facebook page that is liked by nearly 11,000 people. “The firefighters tried to save her. They worked real hard. But Willey Farms is gone. From the Deli thru to the greenhouse. Produce. Natural Foods. Home Accents. She’s all gone. We don’t know where to start really. Kinda numb right now.”
Donald and Irene Willey began Willey Farms as a fruit cart at the end of their street. From there is expanded to a market that covers six acres, according to the company’s history posted on its website. Willey Farms is a destination for holiday shoppers, gardeners and food shoppers from around the region.
"At heart, Willey Farms is still a roadside farm market, but like the six children, simply all grown up," the market says on its website.
The family is already talking about rebuilding:
“It will be lots of hard heartbreaking work. But she will be built again,” the Facebook post said. “We do know that. Thank you for reaching out to us. Thank you for being our customers and friends for 43 years. ��Thank you so much. Thank you for your continued prayers and thoughts.”
Expect traffic trouble in the area.
No word yet on what caused the blaze.