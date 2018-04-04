Police Investigate Shooting Threat at Widener University

Police are investigating a shooting threat at Widener University.

Investigators say the statement, “This Time I Will Shoot Up Widener” was written in a women’s bathroom stall in the Kapelski Learning Center. The message was reported to Campus Safety Wednesday afternoon.

Chester Police are investigating the threat and also notified the FBI. Widener University also increased security and have additional members of the Chester Police Department patrolling the campus.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Campus Safety at 610-499-4200. Students can also report any suspicious activity to Campus Safety or call 911.

Widener University is a private university located in Chester, Pennsylvania.

