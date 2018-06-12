Amazon Prime Members Can Now Have Their Whole Foods Shopping List Delivered for Free - NBC 10 Philadelphia
By Brendan Gee

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Tired of walking around a giant supermarket and lugging the endless bags home? Well, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are now delivering groceries to Prime members' doorsteps in Philadelphia for free.

    On Tuesday, Amazon announced the expansion of its grocery delivery service to Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, and Richmond exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

    A year ago this week, Amazon made its largest acquisition ever, purchasing Whole Foods for almost $14 billion. Today, they are putting their biggest asset to use in the Philadelphia area with the announcement of their two hour delivery service debut here.

    Amazon Prime customers can log onto PrimeNow.com and make a shopping list. Then, an Amazon driver will deliver your items within a two-hour window.

    There is no delivery charge on orders over $35.

    To find out if your neighborhood is eligible, click here.

    You've previously been able to have Whole Foods orders delivered through Instacart, but customers typically paid a small delivery fee.

      

