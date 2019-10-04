Who Left This Injured Dog in a North Philly Trash Can?

A senior Yorkie dog is lucky to be alive after she was found in a trash can with a serious head injury.

A senior Yorkie dog is lucky to be alive after she was found in a trash can with a serious head injury.

The dog, named Pringles, was found Thursday morning in the 1800 block of North Taylor Street in North Philadelphia after a tip. Officers from the Pennsylvania SPCA responded, and heard her rustling under trash in the trash can.

Pringles was transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters for immediate treatment; she's now in critical condition.

Animal cruelty officers know who owned the dog, and are working to find out what led to her being found in the trash.

“Our Shelter Hospital team is doing everything in their power to save the life of Pringles, who is in a very delicate state,” said Nicole Wilson Director of Humane Law Enforcement & Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “This dog had sustained serious injuries and instead of seeking help someone threw her away like she was a piece of trash. Thanks to a Good Samaritan who alerted authorities, we hope to give Pringles a second chance at the life she deserves.”

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.