Residents were out of their homes at a Chester County apartment complex for veterans after a shooting early Tuesday.

At least one person was transported to Paoli Hospital from the Whitehall Apartments along Schuylkill Road in Spring City around 6:30 a.m., Chester County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers didn’t reveal the age or gender of the shooting victim.

The Whitehall Apartments opened in 2017 "in response to a local need for permanent supportive housing for at-risk veterans in Chester County and a national effort to end veterans homelessness," according to the complex’s Facebook page.

There are 48 units, fitness facilities and a community room available to residents, the Whitehall says.

Residents could be seen in the parking lot of the facility as authorities walked in and out of the building. Police then put up crime scene tape.

This story is developing and will be updated.