White House Tell-All Leaves Trump in "Fire and Fury"

NBC10's Dray Clark and Rosemary Connors talked to Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd about his exclusive interview on a book President Trump did not want released. Michael Wolff, author of "Fire and Fury," a tell-all about the Trump White House, will talk to Chuck Todd about the best-selling book. Meet the Press airs Sunday morning at 10:30 only on NBC10. (Published 5 hours ago)

