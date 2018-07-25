Two people were killed while two others were hurt in a car crash in Berlin, New Jersey Wednesday.

The crash occurred on the White Horse Pike in the area of Ellis Avenue just after 5 p.m. Two people in one vehicle died in the accident while two people in the other vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions.

White Horse Pike was closed in both directions at the scene of the crash but later reopened. Police have not yet revealed the identities of the victims who died but say they were both in their 20s.