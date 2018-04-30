Firefighters responded to a popular Main Line restaurant Monday afternoon, causing traffic troubles on a busy road.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the White Dog Café along West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.

No word yet on what caused the response or if anyone was hurt. The restaurant is connected to a handful of other businesses in the same complex.

Firefighters could be seen going in and out of the building and on the roof but there were no visible signs of flames. Some debris was thrown onto the ground on one side of the building.

Fire trucks blocked part of busy Lancaster Avenue.

The Wayne location opened in 2010. There are also a White Dog Café in Haverford and the original location in University City. A spokeswoman for the company didn't immediately have a comment about the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.