A hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood left an 8-year-old hurt Wednesday.

The crash, involving three vehicles in total, happened around 1:35 p.m. along the 5000 block of Whitaker Avenue, Philadelphia fire radio said.

The child was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with undisclosed injuries.

At least one vehicle left the scene, authorities said.

This story is developing and will be updated.