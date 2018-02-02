The debate between watching the Super Bowl from the comfort of your couch or enjoying the game with a fun crowd at the bar is always a tough one. So we’ve tried to make your decision a little easier. Here are the best bars and restaurants in every part of our region offering food and drink specials, giant screens and fantastic fans to have a blast with during the Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA

McGillin's’s Old Ale House

1310 Drury Street, Philadelphia

As Philadelphia’s oldest bar, it’s an ideal spot to watch the Super Bowl. Ben Franklin himself would probably want to watch at McGillin's! There are several high-definition TVs to watch on two floors. The first floor is open to the public and no reservations are required. It’s a first come/first serve situation with a $5 cover. The second floor however will offer a special Eagles package for $100. The package (100 ticket limit) includes food and open bar (domestic beer, well liquor, wine and soda). Seating is not guaranteed with the package, that is still first come, first serve but you’ll likely be on your feet cheering most of the game anyway. McGillin's will also be serving green beer, which is usually only on tap for St. Patrick’s Day!

Chickie’s & Pete’s

1526 Packer Avenue, South Philadelphia

Many of the Chickie’s locations are offering a Super Bowl package. The $125 package guarantees you a seat but also includes all-you-can-eat crab fires, wings, fried mozzarella, nachos, a variety of sandwiches, pizza, mussels, snow crab legs, burgers, shrimp and much more. You won’t leave hungry! The package includes alcohol too! Domestic and imported draft beers, house wine and soda to wash down all that food. Tickets will sell out!

XFinity Live!

1100 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia

The $25 tickets for Sunday’s event are unfortunately sold out. With the giant screens and huge expected crowds, Xfinity is going to a rowdy place to see the game!

Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge

1000 Frankford Avenue Suite 1, Philadelphia

The newest and possibly only post-apocalyptic bar in Philly will offer $3 Mad Rex IPA, Bud Light, Miller Lite and Yuengling all day long, not just during game time. Plus, a free order of loaded fries, a free Mad Rex IPA with any burger purchase, free 10 minutes of virtual reality play before the game and a Fly Eagles shot every time they score! If you’re looking for something green to drink, Mad Rex will also have a Smoking Eagle cocktail, featuring “green” Johnny Walker Black.

Nick’s Roast Beef Bar & Grille

16 South Second Street, Philadelphia

Roast beef is key on Super Bowl day. Nick’s will offer $5 roast pork and beef sandwiches, $2 tacos, $8 nachos, $3 domestic drafts and $10 Miller Lite buckets.

Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill

1612 South Street, Philadelphia

More than 13 TVs and 20 beers on tap, mac n cheese donuts, sliders, wings and so much more – an Eagles fan can find happiness here on game day.

BRU Craft & Wurst

1318 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

You can pour your own beer at Bru so it will almost be like watching at home – if your home has a giant projection wall, too. Fans will love the $5 select pints, wings, nachos and more.

The Clubhouse Sports Lounge

Opening this weekend in Rittenhouse Square, the Clubhouse will be ready for Eagles fans! More than 30 HD televisions, 20 beers and an ice lounge will welcome guests. A variety of packages are available (many of which have sold out) so act fast.

O’Neals Pub

611 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia

O’Neals offers 50 cent wings starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, which is perfect timing for kickoff. Plus drink specials like, $3.50 Guinness, Stella and Heineken drafts, $3.50 Bloody Marys and mimosas and $3 Miller Lite pints.

Cavanaugh’s Restaurant and Sports Bar

119 S. 39th Street, Philadelphia

The University City location features multiple TVs to watch the game, a great crowd and half price pizza starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. All pints are only $3.95 too. Make sure to arrive early to get a good seat at the bar.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Delco is as much an extension of Philadelphia as the visor is to Coach Doug Pederson’s head. Delaware County bleeds green and the bars and restaurants there will offer many deals and specials on Super Bowl Sunday.



Chickie’s & Pete’s

5035 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill

The $125 tickets guarantee you a seat at 6 p.m. that will keep you comfortable watching the big game but also includes all-you-can-eat crab fires, wings, fried mozzarella, nachos, a variety of sandwiches, pizza, mussels, snow crab legs, burgers, shrimp and much more. You won’t leave hungry! The package includes alcohol too! Domestic and imported draft beers, house wine and soda to wash down all that food. Tickets will sell out!

Barnaby’s

Multiple locations

Any of the Barnaby’s locations in Delaware County would be a great place to watch the game. They always have daily specials, multiple big screen televisions and outdoor space. Fans can look forward to $3 Miller Lite bottles and drafts and $8 wings, fajitas and pork sandwiches on Sunday.

J.D. McGillicuddy’s

8923 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby

Wings, burgers, beer and big screens – the Eagles chants will be heard loud and clear from McGillicuddy’s during the Super Bowl.

Tom N Jerry’s

1006 MacDade Blvd, Milmont Park

This Delco staple will start its Super Bowl party early with the cover band Lecompt playing a pregame party from 2 to 6 p.m. Once the game starts, the food and drink specials begin. Fans can enjoy $3.50 16oz Miller Lite cans, $3.75 16oz Coors Lite cans, $4 Jameson and Fireball and $7 wings. That’s a party!

SOUTH JERSEY

New Jersey is often a split state when it comes to its sports fan base but South Jersey football fans often pledge allegiance directly across the Delaware River to the Philadelphia Eagles. Diners, sports bars and pubs will be offering plenty to its favorite fans on Super Bowl Sunday.



Kaminski’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

1424 Brace Road, Cherry Hill

With Miller Lite and Tito’s drink specials at Kaminski’s and the Super Bowl Party Tailgate Buffet, fans will be fueled and ready to watch all 20 of the TVs on Sunday.

Philly Diner and Sport Bar

31 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede

Get your Linc drinks at this 24-hour diner and sports bar. There will be $3.25 23oz Miller Lite, $2.50 Miller Lite draft and bottles, $4 Tito’s green Lemonade and Super Bowl Fries for $8.99. These game day, thin cut fries are topped with cheesesteak meat, cheese, lettuce and jalapenos for the win!

Green Knoll Grill

645 Route 202/206, Bridgewater

Wear your Eagles green to the Green Knoll Super Bowl Party. They are offering a free Halftime Buffet so grab some food and watch Justin Timberlake between halves on one of the more than 20 TVs.

Miller’s Ale House

554 Fellowship Road, Mount Laurel

With 75 beers, including craft beer, the party is on at Miller’s in Mount Laurel. Fans will love feasting on the zingers, breaded boneless chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, while watching the many flat screen TVs.

Fireside Grill and Bar

133 South Main Street, Marlboro

A big special is being offered on the Big Game Day at Fireside. All-you-can-eat, hickory smoked ribs are available for just $24. The special, which is only offered during the game for dine-in customers, includes fries, cole slaw and a side salad or soup. But if you do want to do catering for your at-home Super Bowl Party make sure to pre-order. Some catering options include wings, ribs, fries, hoagies, wraps and beef chili.

Grasshopper Off the Green

41-43 Morris Street, Morristown

Big screen televisions, game day food and drink specials and plenty of Eagles fans, make Grasshopper Off the Green a great place to watch the Super Bowl. There will be $3 Coors Light 20oz pints plus drink specials, wings, beef chili, sliders and giveaways and raffles going on all day.

Tropicana Casino and Resort

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Numerous specials, deals and entertainment will be taking place at several restaurants and bars inside the Tropicana.

Bar Olon will have plenty of TV coverage, happy hour specials from 4 p.m. until close and all bottled beers are $3.

Firewaters will serve $3 Bud and Bud Light drafts.

A Dam Good Sports Bar will have the game on all of its screens of course along with $3 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $5 and $6.50 40oz beers, $6 martinis and margaritas and $10 bottles of wine. Those are dam good deals!

Hooters will be showcasing the game and your draft beer can be turned green if you so desire.

Casa Taco will offer green tea shots during the game.

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar will offer $3.50 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $4.50 Shock Top drafts and $7 Jack Daniels mixed drinks. Plus, the option to enjoy a $125 all-you-can-eat-and drink package that guarantees you a seat. The package includes tons of food options like – crab fries, wings, fried mozzarella, nachos, a variety of sandwiches, pizza, mussels, snow crab legs, burgers, shrimp and much more – and alcohol too! Domestic and imported draft beers, house wine and soda are included in the package. Tickets will sell out!

Broadway Burger Bar will have the sound on, on all of its televisions and offers lots of drink specials including $2 Bud Light drafts, $5 well drinks and $5 Jameson or Crown apple shots.

DELAWARE

The First State may be small but their passion for the Eagles is big. Whether you’re picking up a pie at Grotto’s or settling in, in front of one of the 42 big screens at Smitty McGee’s, Delaware is welcoming Eagles fans to its bars and restaurants with sweet game day deals and specials.



Grotto’s Pizza

Statewide

Delivery, take out or eat-in, the pies at Grotto’s are perfect for Super Bowl parties. Select locations feature giant TVs and beers on tap to enjoy the game in-house or grab a pie and go. Grotto’s Big Game Deal offers two large pizzas for $20. At select locations, fans can enter to win a $500 Best Buy gift card at halftime, too.

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

250 S. Main Street, Newark

The Greene Turtle offers party platters with wings and more to enjoy at your at-home Super Bowl party. But some locations are also having some fun with a contest. Enter the Big Game Buffet sweepstakes and you could win a Greene Turtle buffet of your choice for four people or a party platter to take home.

Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar and Restaurant

37234 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville

If want to enjoy some seafood on game day, head to Smitty McGee’s. Fans will love the “normal” game day food of wings, nachos and chili but try the oysters, clams and shrimp (all 75 cents each), too. Plus, there are 42 HD TVs so watching the game will not be an issue here.

Touchdown Restaurant

1666 S. Dupont Highway, Dover

Touchdown 1, 2, 3, this Delaware spot will be singing the Eagles chant touchdown after touchdown on Super Bowl Sunday. They have 22 big-screen TVs and offer a game day combo deal of 50 wings and two pounds of shrimp for less than $80.

Green Stinger Sports Bar and Grill

493 Walnut Shade Road, Dover

Wings, beer, burgers, nine big screen TVs, and the word green is in the name – Eagles fans will be ready at Green Stinger.

Stanley’s Tavern

2038 Foulk Road, Wilmington

There more than 40 TVs at Stanley’s so seeing the game would not be a problem here. Fans can also enjoy $2.50 Bud Light pints, $3.50 Shock Top pints, $4.50 Goose IPA and 20 wings for the price of 10.