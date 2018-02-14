Lovebirds of Philadelphia rejoice! The high season of love, Valentine's Day, has arrived in the Delaware Valley. But if you find yourself without a plan for your sweetheart due to last week's Super Bowl celebrations, don't worry, there are a few last minute options available that are guaranteed to inspire a spark. Check out the options below.

Stretch it Out

All four Philadelphia locations of Sweat Fitness will host free yoga classes at 6 p.m. Wednesday as a non-traditional Valentine's Day celebration. Are you new to planks and headstands? There's no judgment as the classes are suitable for yoga lovers of all levels. Attendees of each class will enjoy complimentary Champagne and strawberries at the end of the workout.

Set Sail for Love

Ready to take your love out on the high seas? Spirit of Philadelphia has offered special Valentine's Day outings throughout February, and there are two upcoming dinner cruises available: one this Wednesday. Enjoy a romantic three-hour cruise complete with stunning skyline views, a dinner buffet, and even a dance floor with a professional DJ.

Strap on Skates

Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Sweetheart Skates Event starting at 7 p.m. Lovers can skate hand-in-hand under the stars with magical views of the Delaware River and Benjamin Franklin Bridge. Tickets for the event are $25.00 and include flowers, chocolate, a live DJ taking requests, free heart-shaped donuts, and keepsake photos.

The Sounds of Love

Philly's iconic Kimmel Center opens its doors on Valentine's Day for something new - its first ever #KimmelMingle, a night of free live performances and music designed as a community building experience for anyone looking to meet someone new or enjoy a night out with friends. Organizers expect a series of performers to sit-in for the inaugural event starting at 9 p.m., providing a perfect backdrop of sight and sound on this evening of love. Cocktails and food will also be available for those who want to round out the experience.

"Shall I Compare Thee to a Summer's Day?"

Is literature your thing? Spend the most romantic night of the year listening to or reciting lines from some of the greatest love poets of all time: Shakespeare, Lord Byron, Pablo Neruda, Langston Hughes and more. The Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting Shakespeare in Love: Open Mic Poetry Night on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in their Skyline Room, which offers beautiful views of the city at night that will further heighten the romance.

Flowers Galore

Flowers are a classic way to show affection, so why not spend Valentine's Day strolling through a sea of gorgeous blooms to set the mood? The ever-popular Longwood Gardens is celebrating the day of love by inviting guests to view their Orchid Extravaganza display all day Wednesday, with violinist Ann Fontanella serenading guests from 1-4 p.m.