What's Open and What's Closed: Malls, Tourist Spots, Transit
50+ MPH Wind, 12 Inches of Snow Expected
What's Open and What's Closed: Malls, Tourist Spots, Transit

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    A diver interacts with a young visitor at Adventure Aquarium. The aquarium is closed today, but says it will reopen for normal hours Friday.

    We know you are bored. We know you'd loooooove to get out of your snowbound house.

    But it's not safe to travel in many parts of the region. So many -- but not all -- businesses and tourist locations are closed.

    Here's a list of the operating conditions of the ones we know about.

    Did we miss one? Email us here.

    Jump to: Malls, tourist locations. For school and day care closings, click here. For transit changes, click here.

    MALLS

    Gloucester Premium Outlets - closed today

    Philadelphia Premium Outlets - delayed opening; opening at 1 p.m. today

    King of Prussia Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

    Cherry Hill Mall - open, though stores may set their own operating hours

    Springfield Mall (Pa.) - open, though stores may set their own operating hours

    Christiana Mall - open

    Montgomery Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

    Lehigh Valley Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

    Quaker Bridge Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

    Philadelphia Mills - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

    The Crossings Premium Outlets - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

    TOURIST LOCATIONS

    Philadelphia Museum of Art - closing at noon

    National Constituion Center - closing at noon

    Philadelphia Zoo - closed

    Please Touch Museum - closed

    Adventure Aquarium - closed, will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday

    Betsy Ross House - closed, reopening at 10 a.m. Friday

    Independence Seaport Museum and the historic ships - closed

    Museum of the American Revolution - closed

    TRANSIT CONDITIONS

    AMTRAK: Several changes to service, including reduced frequency of Acela Express and Northeast Regional trains. Click here for all changes.

    SEPTA: Normal schedule, though some buses and trains may be delayed or canceled due to weather and traffic conditions.

    PATCO: Snow schedule in effect.

    DART: Sussex Co. bus service not operating. Other service in operation, though there may be delays.

