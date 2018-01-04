What's Open and What's Closed: Malls, Tourist Spots, Transit

A diver interacts with a young visitor at Adventure Aquarium. The aquarium is closed today, but says it will reopen for normal hours Friday.

We know you are bored. We know you'd loooooove to get out of your snowbound house.

But it's not safe to travel in many parts of the region. So many -- but not all -- businesses and tourist locations are closed.

Here's a list of the operating conditions of the ones we know about.

MALLS

Gloucester Premium Outlets - closed today

Philadelphia Premium Outlets - delayed opening; opening at 1 p.m. today

King of Prussia Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

Cherry Hill Mall - open, though stores may set their own operating hours

Springfield Mall (Pa.) - open, though stores may set their own operating hours

Christiana Mall - open

Montgomery Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

Lehigh Valley Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

Quaker Bridge Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

Philadelphia Mills - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

The Crossings Premium Outlets - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)

TOURIST LOCATIONS

Philadelphia Museum of Art - closing at noon

National Constituion Center - closing at noon

Philadelphia Zoo - closed

Please Touch Museum - closed

Adventure Aquarium - closed, will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday

Betsy Ross House - closed, reopening at 10 a.m. Friday

Independence Seaport Museum and the historic ships - closed

Museum of the American Revolution - closed

TRANSIT CONDITIONS

AMTRAK: Several changes to service, including reduced frequency of Acela Express and Northeast Regional trains. Click here for all changes.

SEPTA: Normal schedule, though some buses and trains may be delayed or canceled due to weather and traffic conditions.

PATCO: Snow schedule in effect.

DART: Sussex Co. bus service not operating. Other service in operation, though there may be delays.