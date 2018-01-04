What's Open and What's Closed: Malls, Tourist Spots, Transit

We know you are bored. We know you'd loooooove to get out of your snowbound house.
But it's not safe to travel in many parts of the region. So many -- but not all -- businesses and tourist locations are closed.
Here's a list of the operating conditions of the ones we know about.
Did we miss one? Email us here.
Jump to: Malls, tourist locations. For school and day care closings, click here. For transit changes, click here.
MALLS
Gloucester Premium Outlets - closed today
Philadelphia Premium Outlets - delayed opening; opening at 1 p.m. today
King of Prussia Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)
Cherry Hill Mall - open, though stores may set their own operating hours
Springfield Mall (Pa.) - open, though stores may set their own operating hours
Christiana Mall - open
Montgomery Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)
Lehigh Valley Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)
Quaker Bridge Mall - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)
Philadelphia Mills - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)
The Crossings Premium Outlets - currently operating under normal business hours (opening at 10 a.m.)
TOURIST LOCATIONS
Philadelphia Museum of Art - closing at noon
National Constituion Center - closing at noon
Philadelphia Zoo - closed
Please Touch Museum - closed
Adventure Aquarium - closed, will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday
Betsy Ross House - closed, reopening at 10 a.m. Friday
Independence Seaport Museum and the historic ships - closed
Museum of the American Revolution - closed
TRANSIT CONDITIONS
AMTRAK: Several changes to service, including reduced frequency of Acela Express and Northeast Regional trains. Click here for all changes.
SEPTA: Normal schedule, though some buses and trains may be delayed or canceled due to weather and traffic conditions.
PATCO: Snow schedule in effect.
DART: Sussex Co. bus service not operating. Other service in operation, though there may be delays.