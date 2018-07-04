What to Do in Philly After the Fourth

Parks on Tap is Philadelphia’s traveling beer garden series. Concession trucks set up shop in parks throughout the city.

The Fourth of July festivities continue into the weekend! Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on, especially on a holiday weekend.

We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, July 6-8, in Philly and New Jersey.

JULY 6-8

What: El Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta

Celebrate the vibrant Latin culture with music, food, dancing and crafts. And come say hello to the Telemundo 62 team at our booth!

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

When: Saturday, July 7 at 2 p.m. to Sunday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: First Friday in Philadelphia

Wander the neighborhoods of Philadelphia and enjoy art galleries, studios, shops and restaurants.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday, July 6

Cost: Varies

What: Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood

Grab a blanket or a beach chair and head to the beach to watch this awesome fireworks display every Friday through the summer.

Where: Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood

When: Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Parks on Tap

This pop up beer garden features numerous beers on tap along with craft vendors and activities throughout the weekend.

Where: Shofuso Japanese House & Garden, Lansdowne and Horticultural drives

When: July 5 through 8

Cost: Pay as you go

What: A Day Out with Thomas

Take a short ride on the rails with Thomas the Tank Engine. The train, pulled by Thomas, leaves every hour and rides along the Delaware River. The whole ride is about 25 minutes long.

Where: 99 Elizabeth Street, Phillipsburg NJ

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 6-8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $21

What: Cape May County Lifeguard Championship

Varies beach patrols from throughout Cape May County will compete in rowing, swimming and running competitions, showcasing their lifeguard skills.

Where: Ocean Avenue and Rambler Road, Wildwood Crest NJ

When: Friday, July 6, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Blueberry Festival at Linvilla Orchards

July is National Blueberry Month and what better way to celebrate than to pick your own blueberries. There will be a pie-eating contest, arts and crats and much more blueberry fun.

Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media

When: Saturday, July 7 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: 26th Annual Crafts and Fine Art Festival

More than 250 vendors will showcase their artworks and crafts at this two-day outdoor event.

Where: Kings Highway between PATCO and Haddon Avenue

When: July 7-8, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Brigantine Art Walk – Pirates Art Festival

This juried fine arts show celebrates local artists.

Where: Sea Wall, 1200 E. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine NJ

When: Saturday, July 7, 3 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Paranormal Weekend

Check out the Village’s 27 restored historic buildings dating from 1691-1912 while possibly witnessing something paranormal as well.

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

What: Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpture Festival

Bring your buckets and shovels for this amateur sand sculpting contest. Live music and games will be featured on the beach and prizes will be awarded for the best creations.

Where: Heather Road and the beach, Wildwood Crest, NJ

When: Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to register

What: Chinese Lantern Festival

It is the last weekend to enjoy the Chinese Lantern Festival. The hand-crafted lanterns are constructed by lantern artists from China and have been glowing in the park for weeks this this summer.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street

When: Ends Sunday, July 8

Cost: $15

What: Outdoor Movie Screenings in Philadelphia

Blade Runner 2049 on July 7 at 7 p.m. at The Schmidt’s Commons

Kung Fu Panda on July 7 at Trolley Car Diner

The Giant Claw on July 7 at 8:30 p.m. at the Betsy Ross House ($5 cost includes tour of house)

Cost: Free

What: Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Enjoy this living history reenactment of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Where: Independence Square, 111 S. Independence Mall West

When: Sunday, July 8 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free