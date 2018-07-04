What to Do in Philly After the Fourth

The Fourth of July festivities continue into the weekend! Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on, especially on a holiday weekend.
We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, July 6-8, in Philly and New Jersey.
JULY 6-8
What: El Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta
Celebrate the vibrant Latin culture with music, food, dancing and crafts. And come say hello to the Telemundo 62 team at our booth!
Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
When: Saturday, July 7 at 2 p.m. to Sunday, July 8 at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: First Friday in Philadelphia
Wander the neighborhoods of Philadelphia and enjoy art galleries, studios, shops and restaurants.
Where: Various locations
When: Friday, July 6
Cost: Varies
What: Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood
Grab a blanket or a beach chair and head to the beach to watch this awesome fireworks display every Friday through the summer.
Where: Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood
When: Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Parks on Tap
This pop up beer garden features numerous beers on tap along with craft vendors and activities throughout the weekend.
Where: Shofuso Japanese House & Garden, Lansdowne and Horticultural drives
When: July 5 through 8
Cost: Pay as you go
What: A Day Out with Thomas
Take a short ride on the rails with Thomas the Tank Engine. The train, pulled by Thomas, leaves every hour and rides along the Delaware River. The whole ride is about 25 minutes long.
Where: 99 Elizabeth Street, Phillipsburg NJ
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 6-8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $21
What: Cape May County Lifeguard Championship
Varies beach patrols from throughout Cape May County will compete in rowing, swimming and running competitions, showcasing their lifeguard skills.
Where: Ocean Avenue and Rambler Road, Wildwood Crest NJ
When: Friday, July 6, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Blueberry Festival at Linvilla Orchards
July is National Blueberry Month and what better way to celebrate than to pick your own blueberries. There will be a pie-eating contest, arts and crats and much more blueberry fun.
Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media
When: Saturday, July 7 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: 26th Annual Crafts and Fine Art Festival
More than 250 vendors will showcase their artworks and crafts at this two-day outdoor event.
Where: Kings Highway between PATCO and Haddon Avenue
When: July 7-8, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Brigantine Art Walk – Pirates Art Festival
This juried fine arts show celebrates local artists.
Where: Sea Wall, 1200 E. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine NJ
When: Saturday, July 7, 3 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Paranormal Weekend
Check out the Village’s 27 restored historic buildings dating from 1691-1912 while possibly witnessing something paranormal as well.
Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
What: Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpture Festival
Bring your buckets and shovels for this amateur sand sculpting contest. Live music and games will be featured on the beach and prizes will be awarded for the best creations.
Where: Heather Road and the beach, Wildwood Crest, NJ
When: Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to register
What: Chinese Lantern Festival
It is the last weekend to enjoy the Chinese Lantern Festival. The hand-crafted lanterns are constructed by lantern artists from China and have been glowing in the park for weeks this this summer.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street
When: Ends Sunday, July 8
Cost: $15
What: Outdoor Movie Screenings in Philadelphia
Blade Runner 2049 on July 7 at 7 p.m. at The Schmidt’s Commons
Kung Fu Panda on July 7 at Trolley Car Diner
The Giant Claw on July 7 at 8:30 p.m. at the Betsy Ross House ($5 cost includes tour of house)
Cost: Free
What: Reading of the Declaration of Independence
Enjoy this living history reenactment of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Where: Independence Square, 111 S. Independence Mall West
When: Sunday, July 8 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free