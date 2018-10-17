Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s glowing jack-o-lanterns, a film fest, Oktoberfest or pumpkin fest or a family Halloween parade, this area is full of fall fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 19-21, in Philly and down the shore.
Oct. 19-21
What: The GLOW: A Jack O’Lantern Experience
More than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate the trail through the park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.
Where: The GLOW, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Oct. 28
Cost: $23 for adults
What: Steve’s Prince of Steaks Grand University City Opening
With the grand opening of Steve’s fifth location in University City (the only location with a liquor license), they will be giving away free cheesesteaks, fries and sodas.
Where: Steve’s Prince of Steaks, 3836 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free giveaways
What: Halloween Parade and Family Dance Party
Check out the costumes, floats, music, mascots and more at the parade and then enjoy a dance party in the street!
Where: Landis Avenue between 45th and JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Philadelphia Film Festival
Enjoy 11 days and more than 100 films at this annual festival that showcases a variety of filmmakers.
Where: Various locations
When: through Oct. 28
Cost: $15
What: Wildwood RV Show
Check out the best of the best in recreational vehicles at this show.
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood
When: Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12
What: Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market
Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.
Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood
When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free parking
What: The Wildwoods Bonfire on the Beach
Enjoy a bonfire on the beach with live entertainment, food and fun under the stars.
Where: 17th Avenue, North Wildwood Beach
When: Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Cost: $10, children under 12 are $2
What: Murder Mystery Dinner
A four-course dinner and whodunit will keep everyone entertained.
Where: Inn of Cape May, Aleathea’s Restaurant, 7 Ocean Street., Cape May
When: Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Cost: $55, children (3-12) $30
What: Pumpkin Festival
Celebrate all things fall with food, music, pumpkin painting and more.
Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 S., Cape May
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Octoberfest
Hay rides on the beach, pie baking contest, a moon bounce, pumpkin painting, German food, music and more will take place at this shore festival.
Where: Excursion Park, 40th and Pleasure, Sea Isle City
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: Through Nov. 10 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: LGBT History Month
Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.
Where: Various locations
When: October
What: Mural Arts Month
Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.
Where: Various locations
When: Throughout October
What: AIDS Walk Philly
Participate in this walk/run to support zero new HIV/AIDS infections, deaths and stigma.
Where: Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
When: Sunday at 6:30 a.m.
Cost: Free