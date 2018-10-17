A GLOW in the Park event from 2016.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s glowing jack-o-lanterns, a film fest, Oktoberfest or pumpkin fest or a family Halloween parade, this area is full of fall fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 19-21, in Philly and down the shore.

Oct. 19-21

What: The GLOW: A Jack O’Lantern Experience

More than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate the trail through the park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

Where: The GLOW, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Oct. 28

Cost: $23 for adults

What: Steve’s Prince of Steaks Grand University City Opening

With the grand opening of Steve’s fifth location in University City (the only location with a liquor license), they will be giving away free cheesesteaks, fries and sodas.

Where: Steve’s Prince of Steaks, 3836 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free giveaways

What: Halloween Parade and Family Dance Party

Check out the costumes, floats, music, mascots and more at the parade and then enjoy a dance party in the street!

Where: Landis Avenue between 45th and JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Philadelphia Film Festival

Enjoy 11 days and more than 100 films at this annual festival that showcases a variety of filmmakers.

Where: Various locations

When: through Oct. 28

Cost: $15

What: Wildwood RV Show

Check out the best of the best in recreational vehicles at this show.

Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood

When: Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12

What: Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.

Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free parking

What: The Wildwoods Bonfire on the Beach

Enjoy a bonfire on the beach with live entertainment, food and fun under the stars.

Where: 17th Avenue, North Wildwood Beach

When: Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10, children under 12 are $2

What: Murder Mystery Dinner

A four-course dinner and whodunit will keep everyone entertained.

Where: Inn of Cape May, Aleathea’s Restaurant, 7 Ocean Street., Cape May

When: Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $55, children (3-12) $30

What: Pumpkin Festival

Celebrate all things fall with food, music, pumpkin painting and more.

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 S., Cape May

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Octoberfest

Hay rides on the beach, pie baking contest, a moon bounce, pumpkin painting, German food, music and more will take place at this shore festival.

Where: Excursion Park, 40th and Pleasure, Sea Isle City

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: Through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

What: LGBT History Month

Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

Where: Various locations

When: October

What: Mural Arts Month

Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

Where: Various locations

When: Throughout October

What: AIDS Walk Philly

Participate in this walk/run to support zero new HIV/AIDS infections, deaths and stigma.

Where: Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

When: Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

