Police are searching for three men who they say were wearing hockey masks similar to the one worn by "Friday the 13th" villian Jason Voorhees when they stole money from a gas station store in Westampton Township, New Jersey. Police also say the men may have been involved in another theft earlier this month. NBC10's Cydney Long has the details.

Police are searching for three men who they say dressed as a popular horror movie villain while stealing from a gas station store in Westampton, New Jersey.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours on Friday at the Conoco Gas Station and mini mart at 939 Wood Lane Road. A dark-colored older model Jeep Cherokee first entered the parking lot. Three men wearing hockey goaltender masks similar to the one Jason Voorhees wears in the “Friday the 13th” movies then entered the gas station store around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the men triggered the alarm system once they entered. One of the men then grabbed $100 in cash from the register while the other two served as lookouts. They then went back into their vehicle and were last seen turning left onto Jacksonville Road toward Oxmead Road.

Police believe the three suspects are also working with additional members and are targeting stores in other towns. They also said the suspects may have been involved in a robbery at the Tobacco Mart on Route 28 back on Oct. 18 in Maple Shade, New Jersey. During that incident, a man, who was not wearing a mask, stole $500 in Newport cigarettes as well as higher-priced lottery tickets.

First Alert Weather Severe Storms Moving In Late Halloween Night

Westampton Township Police are working with the Lottery Commission to track down the culprits. If you have any information, please call Detective AJ Redfield at 609-267-3000 extension 155.