Witnesses said they helped rescue children lowered from windows in a West Philadelphia house fire early Monday.

The blaze erupted around 2 a.m. along North 52nd Street near Girard Avenue. A check cashing business is on the ground floor while people live in apartments on the second and third floors.

Before firefighters arrived, a group of witnesses jumped into action to help as heavy smoke filled the apartments.

Nadir Darby, who lives in one of the apartments with his family of seven, said the smoke prevented them from going down the stairs.

“The only way out was through the window, once they got the ladder’s up there it just was a matter of getting everybody out,” Darby said.

Witnesses said they helped lower children to safety before firefighters arrived.

Family members said that at least three children were treated for smoke inhalation at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. A man could be seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher. Firefighters didn't reveal anyone's condition.

It took firefighters a little more than 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. Firefighters haven't revealed a cause for the fire.