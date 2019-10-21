What to Know Thick smoke and flames could be seen shooting from an auto body shop that caught fire Monday morning.

The fire quickly spread to three alarms as dozens of firefighters battled the flames.

Students were nearby Sayre High School were evacuated as a precaution.

A three-alarm fire tore through a West Philadelphia auto body shop Monday morning, sending thick smoke and large flames into the air, causing bricks to fall to the sidewalk below and forcing students from their nearby high school.

Firefighters urged people to avoid the area of 60th and Spruce streets after the fire began at ABM Automotive at 59th and Irving streets just after 10 a.m.

Thick black smoke, which could be seen for miles around, and shooting flames engulfed the building. Around 10:30 a.m. a wall of the building collapsed onto cars parked outside.

Raging Inferno Engulfs West Philly Auto Shop

Firefighters attacked the flames from the outside as they poured water on the large building. They also doused surrounding homes in an apparent attempt to prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire burned across the street from Sayre High School fields, but didn't appear to be spreading toward the school. At the request of the Philadelphia Fire Department, the School District of Philadelphia evacuated about 400 students to Andrew Hamilton School at 56th and Spruce streets.

Firefighters even parked a firetruck on the athletic field as they battled the flames.

By 10:50 a.m., firefighters seemed to beat back some of the flames as they hit the fire from multiple sides with water. the massive firefight continued past 11:25 a.m. as firefighters hit the blaze at all angles.

No reports of any injuries.

A man who claims he used to store his car at the burning facility said that multiple cars are serviced and stored there.

A message left for the number listed for ABM Automotive has yet to be returned.

The building appears to be in a L-shape, but the flames and smoke mostly came from the part of the building along 59th Street.

This story is developing and will be updated.