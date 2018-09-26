Police say a man shot and killed his girlfriend inside the West Philadelphia restaurant where she worked. He then shot himself in the head but survived the shooting, police said.

The man and his girlfriend were inside the Studio 7 Lounge on the 5900 block of Spruce Street around 10:15 p.m. The man’s girlfriend worked as a bartender at the restaurant, police said.

The man allegedly shot the woman in the head and then shot himself in the head. They were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The woman died from her injuries while the man survived.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s condition or his girlfriend’s identity. They continue to investigate.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

