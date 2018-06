Police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian and dragged an officer in West Philadelphia.

Police say the unidentified suspect was driving a vehicle described as a 4-door gold Hyundai and hit a pedestrian on 57th Street and Girard Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The suspect then hit a responding officer and briefly dragged her before fleeing the scene.

The officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Officials have not yet revealed the condition of the pedestrian.