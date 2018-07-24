Police obtained surveillance video of a vehicle in a hit-and-run that killed a man. The man's sister is speaking out as police search for the driver.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in West Philadelphia.



Police were on patrol Sunday around 3:15 a.m. when they spotted a man on the ground in the bike lane near Lancaster Avenue and 42nd Street.

The man, identified as Ken Whiters, 61, was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:16 a.m. Investigators later determined Whiters was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

Police later found surveillance video of Whiters walking in the intersection of 42nd Street and Lancaster Avenue moments before being struck by the hit-and-run vehicle.

"It doesn't make sense for anybody to be driving on the road that fast and you can't even stop to see if you hurt that person," Carolyn Rider, Whiter's sister, told NBC10.

Rider found out about her brother's death the next day. She said he was motionless on the ground for a long time before police found him.

"It's a shock right now," she said.

Rider said her brother, who she refers to as 'Kemmy,' had a mental disability and was always happy and upbeat. He was known for his dance moves and his involvement at his church.



"He loved to dance," she said.

Rider said her church family is helping her through her loss.

"If it wasn't for my faith, I would be a total wreck," she said.



A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Whiters' family.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, please call Philadelphia Police.



Ken Whiters

Photo credit: Family Photo