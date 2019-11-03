Gunman Kills Man and Injures Teen Boy in West Philadelphia

A man is dead while a teen boy is recovering following a double shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were on the 5500 block of Pearl Street at 12:11 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m. as he was being taken to the hospital. The teen was shot once in his back and once in his right hand. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.