1 Dead in West Philadelphia House Fire

One person died in a West Philadelphia house fire Tuesday night. NBC10 obtained cellphone video of the fire.

One person died in a house fire at a West Philadelphia home.

The fire started at a home on the 5300 block of Race Street Tuesday night. Firefighters were able to place the flames under control.

One person was found dead inside the home. Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

The fire was one of two that occurred in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Another fire started on the 100 block of South 50th Street. Two people were injured during that fire and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.