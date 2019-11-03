An armed would-be robber was shot and killed by his intended victim in West Philadelphia Sunday night, according to police.

The man, between the ages of 25 and 30, tried to rob another person at gunpoint on 60th Street and Haverford Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police said. The intended victim then shot the man at least once, according to investigators.

The man ran to the 1200 block of North 60th Street where he collapsed on the porch. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m.

A weapon was recovered.

The incident was the second deadly shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday. A man was shot and killed by a gunman on the 5500 block of Pearl Street shortly after noon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.