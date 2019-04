A boy is fighting for his life after he was struck by a van in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

The 10-year-old boy ran between cars and into the street on the 2000 block of Washington Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a white van, police said.

The boy suffered a broken arm, head trauma and lacerations. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and no charges have been filed.