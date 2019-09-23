Man Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in West Deptford - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in West Deptford

The vehicle was last seen fleeing at a high speed southbound on Route 45 and making a right turn onto High Street

By David Chang

Published 47 minutes ago

    West Deptford Township Police
    Surveillance photo of the hit-and-run vehicle. See larger image here.

    A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

    Mark Breslin, 37, of Gloucester City, New Jersey, was walking at the intersection of State Highway 45 and Hessian Avenue in West Deptford on Thursday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., when he was struck by a late model White Ford Explorer traveling in the southbound lane.

    Breslin later died from his injuries.

    Mark Breslin. See larger photo here.

    The vehicle was last seen fleeing at a high speed southbound on Route 45 and making a right turn onto High Street.

    Police released surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicle. If you have any information on the driver, please call West Deptford Detectives at 856-845-2300.

    Surveillance photo of the hit-and-run vehicle. See larger photo here.
    Photo credit: West Deptford Township Police

    See larger photo here.
    Photo credit: West Deptford Township Police

      

