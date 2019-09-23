Man Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in West Deptford

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Mark Breslin, 37, of Gloucester City, New Jersey, was walking at the intersection of State Highway 45 and Hessian Avenue in West Deptford on Thursday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., when he was struck by a late model White Ford Explorer traveling in the southbound lane.

Breslin later died from his injuries.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing at a high speed southbound on Route 45 and making a right turn onto High Street.

Police released surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicle. If you have any information on the driver, please call West Deptford Detectives at 856-845-2300.