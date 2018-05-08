West Chester's Jackie Verna Reaches Top 10 on The Voice

A Pennsylvania girl with a country side, heroic story and an amazing voice. Those are just a few small aspects of what Jackie Verna brings to the stage as she enters the final 10 on NBC's The Voice.

The West Chester singer performed the country song "Love Triangle" by former Voice winner RaeLyn as one of the top 10 Monday evening. Her coach, Adam Levine commended her for finding her “sweet spot” of range and the perfect song. With just a couple weeks left, the Pennsylvania performer has undoubtedly grasped audiences across the nation in her quest to find singing stardom.



Verna was selected for Team Adam during her blind audition when she sang “Peter Pan” by country artist Kelsea Ballerini. Levine was the only judge to slam his buzzer during her performance, with Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys unable to because their teams were already full. Kelly Clarkson was hesitant, and admitted her regret immediately. Levine was ecstatic about his selection, saying, “I have never been more excited about a 1-chair turn in my life.”

Verna was born in small-town suburb Sicklerville, New Jersey, but currently resides in West Chester, Pennsylvania. She is a graduate of Great Valley high School. In 2012, Verna was severely injured in a car accident when another vehicle t-boned her car. The injuries caused Verna to remain inside for many months, and her plans of moving to Alabama to cheer were put on hold.

During her recovery, Verna began using a keyboard that her aunt gave her to remedy her physical and emotional pain that lingered from the accident. Verna’s love for music, (country in particular) allowed her to transform her feelings and experiences into stories for songs that she began writing.

Verna currently attends Penn State, and has gained confidence from performing at open mics which led her to try out for The Voice.

The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC10 with online voting taking place from Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 12 p.m.



To learn about about ways to vote for Verna or any of your favorite artists, click here.